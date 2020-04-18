National Library Week Begins April 19th
Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is inviting the public to celebrate National Library Week by participating in a drive-through scavenger hunt, April 19th through 25th.
Each library branch will feature a special character or display that participants will be able to view from their vehicles. You can find the printable game sheet and information at lincolnlibraries.org, and at @LN KLibraries on Facebook or at lnklibraries on Instagram.
This year’s library week theme, “Find Your Place at the Library,” highlights how libraries offer services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
“As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, libraries around the country are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to eBooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes, activities, and so much more,” said Pat Leach, LCL Director.
