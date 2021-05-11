National Police Week

(KFOR NEWS May 11, 2021) From 1917 to 2020, there have been 7 police officers who have died in the line of duty.

They will be remembered today (Tuesday) in a Noon ceremony on the front steps of the Hall of Justice. 50 year old, Mario Herrera, was the latest officer to be killed. He was helping serving an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine when he was shot August 26th last year, dying of his wounds 12 days later on September 7th.

Investigator L. Mario Herrera Lincoln Police Department, NE EOW: Monday, September 7, 2020 Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer George W. Welter Lincoln Police Department, NE EOW: Friday, February 9, 1968 Cause: Motorcycle crash

Detective Paul Burgess Whitehead Lincoln Police Department, NE EOW: Thursday, August 10, 1967 Cause: Gunfire

Detective Frank Harry Soukup Lincoln Police Department, NE EOW: Friday, December 16, 1966 Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Richard Ervin Leyden Lincoln Police Department, NE EOW: Monday, September 26, 1949 Cause: Motorcycle crash