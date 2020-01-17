Nations Largest Muslim Civil Rights Organization Condemns Neo-Nazi Vandalism at Jewish Temple in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS January 16, 2020) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned vandalism targeting a Jewish temple in Lincoln.
Surveillance video shows a male spray-painting the door and steps of the South Street Temple then stepping back and taking a photo. The door was vandalized with a Nazi swastika and appears to also say ‘F U Black Shirt.”
In a statement, CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen said:
“We condemn this act of anti-Semitic hate and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in Nebraska and around the country. Americans of all faiths and backgrounds must stand with minority communities that are increasingly the targets of bigotry and violence.”
She noted that CAIR has repeatedly acts of hate against the Jewish and other minority communities nationwide.
CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.
