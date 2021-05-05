Nature Center Hosts Mother’s Day Bird Walk May 9th
(KFOR NEWS May 5, 2021) The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to a Mother’s Day Bird Walk from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 9 at the Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. The program will celebrate Nebraska Migratory Bird Month in May with a short hike and exploration along the trails.
Participants are urged to bring binoculars and may borrow them from the Nature Center. Staff will meet attendees in the Center parking lot.
Registration is required by calling the Nature Center at 402-441-7895. The program fee is $5 per person and the registration deadline is Friday, May 7.
For more information about Pioneers Park Nature Center visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
