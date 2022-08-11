NBA Retires Bill Russell’s Number 6 Leaguewide

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) – Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.
Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.
The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.
Full release: https://t.co/jFjZwKtiB2 pic.twitter.com/LdXT4Mf8W7
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 11, 2022
The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.
Full release: https://t.co/jFjZwKtiB2 pic.twitter.com/LdXT4Mf8W7
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 11, 2022