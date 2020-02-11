NCAA Urges Congress to Standardize College Athlete Ability to Earn Money
As the United States Senate was grilling California on new player friendly laws for college athletes, the NCAA was urging everyone to help draft new guidelines to “maintain uniform standards in college sports.”
NCAA President Mark Emmert urged Congress to step in and put restrictions on college athletes’ ability to earn money from endorsements. The NCAA has said it will allow players to “benefit” from the use of their name, image and likeness. More than 25 states are considering legislation to guarantee those rights to players.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer questioned witnesses about efforts to create new rules that compensate college athletes for commercial use of their names, images, and likenesses without unintentionally harming competitiveness for Nebraska’s colleges, student-athlete recruitment, or women’s athletic programs.
READ MORE: NWU WRESTLING: Haynes Named ARC Wrestler of The Week