NCBB, LPD and LFR Encourage You To Donate Blood on Friday

Kari Lundeen of the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue for the past two years has been called the 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive, which started after Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty, while serving a warrant two years ago Friday.

Thanks to blood donations, Herrera was able to live another 12 days before he passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. On Friday, the blood drive will take place again at Station 15 off of 66th and Pine Lake Road and is open to the public, according to Kari Lundeen, who is the community outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

“We’re looking for just 30 more donors to come,” said Lundeen. Anyone that wants to sign up to donate blood during the 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive this Friday from 9am to 2pm can sign up at ncbb.org.

Lundeen says donors will receive a 12 Days of Hope T-shirt.