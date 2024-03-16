NDCS And Southeast Community College Launch Prison Education Program Partnership

LINCOLN–(NDOC Media Release Mar. 16) The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has partnered with Southeast Community College (SCC) to expand higher education access to individuals incarcerated in five southeast Nebraska facilities/locations. NDOC Director of Strategic Communications Dayne Urbanovsky told KFOR News SCC enrolled 229 incarcerated individuals for the 2024 spring semester, and more than 30 SCC faculty are teaching on-site and revising courses to meet security needs. Classes are taught in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), Community Corrections Center and the Center for People.

SCC’s program, Unlocking Potential With Academic Resources and Development (UPWARD), currently offers a degree in associate of arts in academic transfer. Beginning in fall 2024, the associate of applied science in business, along with career and technical education programs, will be offered. These degree programs were selected because of the transferability of the courses as SCC expands UPWARD’s course offerings and locations. Classes are conducted in-person and on a similar schedule as SCC’s other campuses. For individuals who participated in admissions testing and have a release date prior to the end of the spring 2024 semester, SCC is working with them as they transition home to enroll in summer 2024 session classes at the college’s campuses and learning centers.

The following courses are offered this semester and most meet twice/week for a total of three hours/week: