NDCS COVID Count Nears 550

Mar 9, 2021 @ 3:58am
(KFOR NEWS  March 9, 2021)   Four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  Two of the staff members are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and one each at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Omaha Correctional Center.  All four staff members are self-isolating at home.

545 NDCS staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.  525 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

