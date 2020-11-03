NDCS Employee Arrested

(KFOR NEWS November 3, 2020) A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
52 year old, Jeffrey Colgrove, has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since October 2019. That is the only facility where Colgrove has worked. He resigned his position with the agency and was booked into the Johnson County jail.
