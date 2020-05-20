NDCS inmates test positive for COVID-19
Wednesday May 20th – Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Scott R. Frakes, announced that three inmates assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
To date, seven men from that facility have tested positive. No other inmates in any other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19
Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive.