NDCS Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions In Facilities
(KFOR News Lincoln NE May 15, 2021) The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is about to implement some of the most significant operational changes since the start of COVID-19. Standards for visitors and volunteers will relax, as will parameters around social distancing and mandates that limited activities inside the state’s 10 facilities.
Effective Friday, May 21, NDCS will expand the number of people allowed to visit at any given time to three individuals. Children of any age are also permitted. NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said “Visitors will still need to pre-register on the NDCS website for a day and time slot, based on the facility they wish to visit, and there are still restrictions in place in terms of maintaining social distancing, limiting physical contact and not sharing food or drinks.”
Staff members and inmates are still expected to wear masks. Emphasis will also continue to be placed on maintaining three feet of social distancing and disinfecting practices. One thing that will end is the taking of temperatures upon entry to NDCS buildings. “Staff members and visitors will still be expected to self-assess their symptoms. They will sign a log upon entry by which they affirm that they don’t have a fever or any of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19,” said Dir. Frakes.