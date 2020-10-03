NDCS Staff Members Test Positive For Covid 19
courtesy of 1011Now
Lincoln NE(October 3, 2020)Friday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). One staff member is employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC). The second staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Both staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 159. Ninety-eight of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
