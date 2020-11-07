NDCS Staff Members Test Positive For Covid-19
(Lincoln NE November 7, 2020) Friday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff members are employed at the Omaha Correctional Center (1), Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (1), Lincoln Correctional Center (1), Community Corrections Center-Omaha (1), Nebraska State Penitentiary (2) and the Work Ethic Camp (3). All staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 225. One hundred and seventy-five of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.