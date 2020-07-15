NDCS Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS July 15, 2020) 2 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 27. 20 of those individuals have recovered.
One of the newly diagnosed staff members is employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) in Lincoln. The second teammate is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) in Lincoln. Both individuals are self-isolating at home. Director Scott . Frakes says notification will be provided to those who work and live in both facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
