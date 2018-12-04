NDOT Promotes Safety on Highway Billboards

Four roadside billboards are being unveiled this week, showcasing the agency’s winter-fighting axiom

this season: Your Safe Travel Is Our Business. NDOT’s mission to keep Nebraska’s roadways safe for

the traveling public and a reminder to the public of its responsibility to take proper winter-driving

precautions serve as motivators for the billboards. The four displays, placed strategically across the

state, are a way for NDOT to put the message on the road.

Even with NDOT plows on the job, motorists need to tend to their own safety, and encourage others to

do so, when traveling during hazardous weather. A great first step is checking 511, Nebraska’s

Advanced Traveler Information System, where the most up-to-date travel conditions are available. The

system is available at all times via Nebraska 511’s smartphone app, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or

by dialing 511 on your mobile device within the state, or dialing 1-800-906-9069 from a landline or

outside Nebraska.

As travelers take on winter’s fury, they can rest easy knowing there is a dedicated group looking out for

their safety. NDOT and the Nebraska State Patrol work diligently to keep roads safe every day, every

night and in every storm.

Each of the four new billboards highlight local snowplow drivers, letting motorists know their neighbors

are the everyday heroes blazing the way through difficult conditions. Serving their communities and

doing their part to shrink the number of winter crashes are what keep them focused.

Snowplow drivers featured on the Lincoln-area billboard are Donny Courter, Lance Simpson. They are

among NDOT District 1’s “dedicated team of snow fighters that are out there in every snow event,” said

District 1 Engineer Thomas Goodbarn. He added motorists can help snow fighters do their jobs by

“slowing down, turning off cruise control and by giving the snow removal equipment room to work.”

Tips on Planning Ahead

If you are going to venture out into hazardous conditions, keep these pointers in mind:

• Be prepared with warm clothing, water and food. If traveling a significant distance, stock a winter

weather survival kit with additional items.

• Always buckle up, do not drive faster than conditions allow and allow for plenty of travel time.

• Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility.

• If you are stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

• If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent

buildup of carbon monoxide. Have a red flag or bandana to signal for help.

• The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in

need of assistance. You can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any

emergency.

For more safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website,

http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/