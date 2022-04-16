NDOT Releases March Traffic Fatality Statistics

(KFOR News Lincoln April 16, 2022) A news release Friday reported that during the month of March 2022, twenty-nine people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
These 29 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
Five of the twenty-five vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven were using seatbelts, and
nine had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
Seventeen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
There were six fatalities on the interstate, ten on other highways, and thirteen on local roads.
Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.
Icy roads & snow were a contributing factor in four fatality crashes resulting in five fatalities.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
JANUARY – MARCH FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2022
(FATALITIES)
2022 70 59
2021 45 36 -36.0
2020 45 43 -36.0
2019 44 38 -37.0
2018 50 41 -29.0
2018-2021 Avg. 46 40 -34.0
There were 11 fatalities in March of 2021.
Only 22 of the 60 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
This report includes information available through April 14, 2022 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering
Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and
Public Policy Division at (402) 479-4512.