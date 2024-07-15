NDOT Reports 19 Traffic Fatalities During June 2024 on Nebraska Roadways

UNL Police are helping direct traffic away from the scene of a car/pedestrian crash on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024 along Antelope Valley Parkway just north of Saunders Avenue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(News Release July 15)–During the month of June 2024, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

¨ These 19 fatalities occurred in 18 fatal crashes.

¨ Six of the twelve vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, six were using a seatbelt, and

zero had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

¨ Nine of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

¨ There was one fatality on the interstate, eleven on other highways, and seven on local roads.

¨ Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.

¨ Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

¨ One fatality was driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

¨ One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.

For the daily count, visit this website: ndot.info/tollcompare

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – JUNE FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2024 (FATALITIES) 2024 120 107 2023 92 85 -23.0 2022 120 104 0.0 2021 104 84 -13.0 2020 101 96 -16.0 2020-2023 Avg. 104 92 -13.0

There were 17 fatalities in June of 2023.

Only 23 of the 93 vehicle occupants killed during 2024 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

This report includes information available through July 14, 2024 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.