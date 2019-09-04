      Weather Alert

NDOT Thinking About Bus Route Between Lincoln and Omaha

Sep 4, 2019 @ 7:01am
Story courtesy WOWT Omaha (image courtesy greyhound.com)

(KFOR NEWS  September 4, 2019)  (WOWT) A bus route between Lincoln and Omaha could be in the works. But first the Nebraska Department of  Transportation needs to figure out whether there’s a need for that service.  NDOT is working with stakeholders like MAPA and Metro Transit to work out logistics of who would run the buses and where the pick-up and drop off locations would be.  But first, they need to figure out whether people will use it.

A series of Nebraska Public Transit public meetings are set for this week:

  • 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Fire Hall, 251 Broad St., Greenwood
  • 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha

