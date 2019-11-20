NDOT Update On Northeast Expressway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation released an update Wednesday on ongoing efforts to convert the remaining 48 miles of US Highway-275 between Norfolk and Fremont from a two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway. The expansion is expected to increase capacity and support economic growth along a key roadway connecting Nebraska’s northeast communities to the state’s urban hub. The following segments being updated:
- US-275 Scribner to West Point will improve approximately 18.5 miles of US-275, located in Cuming and Dodge Counties. The rural portions of the corridor will be upgraded from a two-lane highway to a four‑lane expressway with a bypass around Scribner.
- Norfolk to Nebraska-15 covers approximately 10 miles from the intersection of US-275 and Nebraska-57 east of Norfolk to the east junction of US-275 with Nebraska-15. The additional segment of Nebraska-15 to Wisner covers the remaining five-and-a-half miles of the highway. The project expands the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway by constructing a new, parallel, two-lane roadway on one side of the existing US-275.
Construction of the future expressway is expected to start in 2021 starting with the Scribner to West Point section. The West Point to Wisner section is estimated to be under construction between 2024 to 2033.
