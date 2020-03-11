NDVA Launching ‘Virtual Visits’ to Keep Veterans’ Home Members and Families Connected
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 11)-The Nebraska Department of Veteran’s Affairs (NDVA) announced the launching of a virtual visitor system Wednesday. The system is meant to keep veterans’ home members and their families connected while the facilities are limiting entry.
Access to the four state veterans’ homes is currently limited to NDVA teammates and medical professionals only as a precaution against coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.
“Protecting our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “However, we also want to protect the bond they have with their loved ones and ensure they can remain connected. Through our virtual visitor system, we’re striking a balance between the two.”
Members will have access to computers, tablets, and other devices loaded with video messaging software, such as Skype and FaceTime. Teammates will be available to assist members and their families in connecting.
There have not been any cases of COVID-19 at the state veterans’ homes. The agency said they have a task force in place that is monitoring the situation, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and coordinating prevention efforts throughout the agency’s facilities.
