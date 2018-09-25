NE Benefits From S. Korean Trade Deal

photo courtesy of Governor's Office

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed news that President Donald Trump has signed a new trade deal with South Korea, Nebraska’s fifth-largest agriculture export market, with $499.9 million worth of exports in 2016.  They are a top-5 customer for Nebraska beef, hides and skins, corn, dairy products, distillers grains, and pork.

  • Beef:  $221.5 million – 2nd largest market
  • Corn:  $101 million – 3rd largest market
  • Hides and Skins:  $66.4 million – 2nd largest market
  • Pork:  $39.2 million – 4th largest market
  • Distillers Grains:  $23.4 million – 4th largest market
  • Soybeans:  $22.8 million

The trade deal extends and expands the United States-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS).  Details of the deal can be found here.

