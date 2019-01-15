NE Corrections Dept. Progress Report Highlights

Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Scott . Frakes released the 2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report for the NDCS. The report summarizes accomplishments achieved in the final fiscal year of the agency’s 2015-2018 strategic plan. The structure of the report includes a number of outcomes, by which the agency has measured progress in the following five areas: reentry and rehabilitation, collaborative community relationships, one team-one vision, transforming corrections and transparency and accountability.

Outcomes include:

Increases in the number of people who complete violence reduction programming

Boosting the number of inmate screenings conduced in the first 30 days

Grants awarded to community partners for funding reentry programs

Reducing the number of staff assaults resulting in serious injuries

The first Prison Fellowship Academy (PFA) graduation ceremony for women in the nation

Initiation of the Case Management Academy

Reinvesting to expand capacity

Process improvement projects, designed to streamline operations and save dollars

The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan is available on the NDCS website, along with the 2017-2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report.

