NE Delegation Writes Letter To Trump Backing Ricketts Request For COVID-19 Disaster Declaration
(KFOR NEWS March 31, 2020) WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Representatives Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03) wrote a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Pete Ricketts’ (R-Neb.) request for a major disaster declaration for the state of Nebraska. The request follows the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nebraska, which the governor has warned is expected to see a continued rise in cases.
A copy of the delegation’s letter to President Trump is below and a signed copy is available here.
Dear Mr. President:
We write in strong support of Governor Pete Ricketts’s request for a major disaster declaration authorized by the Stafford Act for the State of Nebraska as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
As of March 30, 2020, Nebraska has 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19. State and local efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus have been met by overwhelming demand to increase access to timely needed resources. Significant impact to all sectors of industry throughout Nebraska is already being felt – namely to small businesses, who employ 46.7 percent of our state’s workforce. Federal assistance will better equip Nebraska to appropriately respond to this public health emergency and counteract its negative impact.
We respectfully request your expedited review and prompt action to ensure Nebraska’s communities receive the immediate support needed to respond to this unprecedented public health emergency. Along with our fellow Nebraskans, we appreciate your attention to this request and stand ready to assist in any way possible.
Sincerely,
Deb Fischer – United States Senator
Benjamin Sasse – United States Senator
Adrian Smith – United States Representative
Jeff Fortenberry – United States Representative
Don Bacon – United States Representative