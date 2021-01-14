NE Democratic Party Blasts NE Representatives For NO Vote on Impeachment of Trump
(KFOR NEWS January 14, 2021) The following is a statement from the State Democratic Party:
“The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 on Wednesday to approve an article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting an insurrection that attacked the Capitol last week — with Republican Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith predictably voting against the measure.
The vote marks the first time in our nation’s history where a sitting president saw two impeachment proceedings. The vote was a clear bi-partisan rebuke on Trump.
“Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith are weak politicians who cannot even stand up to Trump when he incites a radical mob,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “They have stood silent and enabled Trump’s reckless behavior the past four years. A vote against impeachment was a tacit endorsement of last week’s insurrection on the Capitol, which resulted in death and destruction — including that of a Capitol police officer beaten with a fire extinguisher. Nebraska Republicans have zero courage — so it will now be up to the voters and our party to elect people with a backbone in 2022.”
