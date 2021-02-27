NE Department of Corrections Reports York Facility Death
(Lincoln, NE February 27, 2021) Niccole Wetherell #94369, age 40, died Friday morning at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York. Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Sarpy County. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.