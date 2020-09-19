NE Dept Of Corrections Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19
Lincoln, NE (September 19, 2020) Friday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff members are employed at the following locations: Nebraska State Penitentiary (4), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (3), Central Office (1) and the agency’s Staff Training Academy (1). All the staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 121. Sixty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
