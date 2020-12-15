      Breaking News
NE Dept. of Corrections Tops 400 Cases of COVID

Dec 15, 2020 @ 4:01am
(KFOR NEWS  July 15, 2020)   Four more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 409 since the pandemic began.

Director Scott RFrakes says 2 of the staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.  The other two staff members are employed at the Central Office and the Nebraska State Penitentiary.  All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.

313 staff testing positive with COVID have recovered.

