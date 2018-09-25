NE Education Commissioner at Senate Hearing

Nebraska Commissioner of Education, Matthew Blomstedt, joined two other state education chiefs Tuesday to testify at the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, The Every Student Succeeds Act: States Leading the Way.

Commissioner Blomstedt, Delaware Department of Education Secretary Susan Bunting, and South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman shared with committee members how flexibility in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) was enabling them to work with parents, educators, students and others in their state to create a system that supports the success of all students.

Nebraska Commissioner Blomstedt explained that ESSA gave Nebraska new tools and opportunities for supporting our teachers and school leaders. “We have worked with stakeholders to develop activities under Title II that align with initiatives already underway in the state on improving educator effectiveness and increasing equal access to effective educators,” he noted in written testimony. “This work resulted in the creation of an Educator Workforce Index that measures the quality of a district’s educator performance assessment system, and the extent to which students are exposed to inexperienced, out-of-field, or unqualified teachers and school leaders.

“We expect to continue to improve that effort and anticipate the approach will drive ongoing conversations and efforts on educator quality and equity. In particular, it should support attainment of our strategic plan goal that, by 2020, all Nebraska districts have a research-based evaluation system for all certificated staff,” Blomstedt said.

Please click here for the written testimony from Blomstedt.