NE General Election Less Than A Month Away

(KFOR NEWS October 11, 2022) Nebraska Secretary of State, Bob Evnen, reminds voters that Nebraska’s general election for 2022 is November 8, 2022. “My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting,” Evnen said. “Every legally cast vote will count.”

So far, 164,611 ballots have been requested and sent by our county election officials. Properly completed early ballots must be physically received by the voter’s election office by the close of the polls on election day November 8th.

Once the early ballot return envelopes are verified by county officials, early ballots will be stored securely until the day before the election, when, by law, county officials are permitted to begin counting them. No results will be released until after the polls close on Election Day.

“In most of our counties with larger populations, including Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy and many other counties as well, the first results posted Tuesday night will be the results of early voting,” Evnen said. “Ballot counts from the polls will come later in the evening. We anticipate that our unofficial results will be posted statewide by the end of the night,” Evnen continued.

“I encourage registered voters who are not requesting early ballots to be sure to go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8th,” Evnen said. “Just as in the primary election in May, our voters and poll workers will be kept safe at the polls,” Evnen advised.

Polls will open on November 8th at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Polls will close at 8:00 p.m. Central Time, and 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Voters are reminded that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 6th.

You can check the status of your early voting ballot, or provisional ballot, or look up your polling place, on the Secretary of State voter-check website: www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Improperly Discarded Smoking Material Suspected of Starting $200,000 Fire