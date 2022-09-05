NE Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Labor Day Statement

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022)Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:

“Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”

“Even outside of their day jobs, Nebraskans generously give time to their communities through volunteer work. In fact, our state ranks #5 for annual volunteer hours per resident.”

“Thank you to the countless Nebraskans whose hard work—both on the clock and as volunteers—has grown our state this past year.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone an enjoyable Labor Day. As you celebrate the holiday weekend, be sure to stay safe—whether in the water or behind the wheel. Buckle up, don’t drive when drinking, and wear a life jacket at the lake. We want everyone who travels over Labor Day to make it home safely!”