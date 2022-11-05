NE Gov. Pete Ricketts To Receive Order Of The Rising Sun Award

Governor Pete Ricketts addressing the closing day of the 2022 legislative session with Senator Mark Kolterman (seated) of Seward looking on.

(KFOR November 5, 2022) Next week, Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.

“Nebraska has a long-established friendship with Japan,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I have appreciated the hospitality, kindness, and partnership of Japanese leaders during my time as Governor. Working together, we’ve been able to grow our relationship both through trade and cultural exchange. Thank you to the Government of Japan for this tremendous honor and for being a steadfast ally and friend of the State of Nebraska.”

Japan is the world’s third largest economy. Gov. Ricketts has led three trade missions to Japan—in 2015, 2017, and 2019—to promote Nebraska’s agricultural products and to encourage Japanese companies to invest in Nebraska. During the 2017 trade mission, Gov. Ricketts and other governors met with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss ways to strengthen U.S-Japan relations.

“In receiving this honor, I accept it on behalf of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, producers, business leaders, and the countless state teammates who have helped us strengthen our special relationship with Japan over the past eight years,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As we look to the future, it is critical that we continue to forge even deeper ties between our countries for generations to come.”

Gov. Ricketts will travel to Tokyo early next week to receive the award in person.