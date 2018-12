NOGALES, AZ - MAY 14: A steel wall separates Nogales, Sonora, Mexico (L) from a U.S. Border Patrol agent in his sector May 14, 2006 in Nogales, Arizona. U.S. President George W. Bush will address the nation on the immigration issue May 15. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

President Trump says he will do “whatever it takes” to get money for border security…so the federal government shutdown continues with no end in site. There’s a real possibility Nebraska government employees could be furloughed if the shutdown drags on. A Nebraska Department of Administrative Services memo states government labor contracts allow for Nebraska employee furloughs in situations when federal money isn’t available.