NE Governor Ricketts Supports Requiring Women to Carry Babies Conceived By Rape And Incest

(KFOR NEWS May 16, 2022) On CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday, Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts was asked if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses this country’s abortion law, would be support requiring women who become pregnant by rape or incest to carry that baby to term.
Ricketts started his replay by pointing out Nebraska is a pro-life state, “I believe life begins at conception and those are babies, too.”
Asked if he would support a special session of the Nebraska Legislature if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe vs Wade, the governor said he would work with the Speaker of the Legislature to call a session, “That would certainly be my intention.” USA TODAY reports 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% do so because of incest, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Governor Ricketts also talked about the Buffalo Supermarket shooting, guns, the Republican Party and former President Trump’s role in it. The entire segment of CNN’s “State of the Union” can be found here.
