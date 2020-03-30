NE Has 6th Shortest ER Wait Times In U.S.
(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2020) Emergency department visits have been increasing steadily for more than 20 years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found there were 144.9 million emergency department (also commonly referred to as emergency room) visits in 2017, roughly a 50% increase from 1995. But it’s not just population growth that’s accounting for the spike. The rate of emergency room visits has grown too, reaching 445 visits per thousand residents in 2017 compared to 360 in 1995.
With the steady rise in emergency department visits, many patients are experiencing longer wait times as well. In general, emergency rooms do reasonably well when it comes to getting people seen initially. Nationwide, over 40% of patients are seen by a physician, nurse, or physician assistant within 15 minutes of checking in. However, 14% of visits have an initial wait time exceeding one hour and approximately 2% of patients leave the hospital without being seen at all.
To find which states have the longest emergency department wait times, researchers at 360 Quote analyzed data from the CDC and the Kaiser Family Foundation. The researchers ranked the 15 states with the longest median wait times for patients that are ultimately admitted to the hospital as inpatients. The researchers also included data on discharged patients and patients who decide to leave before getting seen. The longest wait times are clustered in the Northeast, while the Midwest has shorter wait times.
The analysis found that the median ER wait time in Nebraska is 62 minutes, the 6th shortest among all states. Here is a summary of the data for Nebraska:
- Median time waiting for inpatient room (admitted patients): 62 minutes
- Median time in the emergency dept. (discharged patients): 106 minutes
- Percentage of patients leaving before being seen: 1%
- Emergency department visits per 1k residents: 420
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:
- Median time waiting for inpatient room (admitted patients): 103 minutes
- Median time in the emergency dept. (discharged patients): 141 minutes
- Percentage of patients leaving before being seen: 2%
- Emergency department visits per 1k residents: 445
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results for all states, you can find the original report on 360 Quote’s website: https://www.autoinsurance.org/longest-emergency-room-waits/
