NE Health Care Workers Need You
These masks were sourced from a Facebook group in Nebraska, and will go to workers in need. (Photo courtesy of Meredith Klein)
(KFOR NEWS April 21, 2020) To help in the fight against COVID-19, the Nebraska Health Care Association is collecting 5,000 cloth face masks by 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 24th, to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospices.
If you have immediate access to 2-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable, you are asked to mail them to 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512, or bring them to a drop-off site at the same address.
Please drop them in the available bin packaged five masks per zippered sandwich bag. Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.
