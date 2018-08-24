NE History Exhibit on Dirt Track Racing in 50s and 60s

The Nebraska History Museum is kicking up a little dirt with a look back on racing in Nebraska. “Start Your Engines”, an exhibit that takes a look at dirt track racing in the 1950s and 1960s in Nebraska, opens August 25th . The exhibit features photographs taken by Plainview native Harold Mauck at races tracks across Nebraska and surrounding areas. Visitors will be able to see vintage race cars from the Museum of American Speed, engage with interactives that explore the history of racing, and learn more about the science behind racing. Mauck was a professional photographer, amateur race car driver, and pilot. After serving in World War II, he returned to Plainview where he opened a photography studio. He and his wife, Tina, ran the studio for 39 years, retiring in 1986. On weekends, Mauck raced stock cars, flew airplanes, and pursued adventure where he could find it. His love for racing blended with his passion for photography to create photos unlike anything in the Midwest. Mauck’s photography collection came to History Nebraska shortly after his death in 2010. Since then, the collection has been digitized and can be seen on the History Nebraska website, history.nebraska.gov. Karen Kheer, photography curator and exhibitor for “Start Your Engines”, says this project has been on her mind for years. “Ever since we received Harold Mauck’s photograph collection I knew I wanted to put together an exhibit that highlighted his work. The excitement that Harold captured on the race track is fascinating and tells the amazing story of racing in Nebraska unlike anything else in our collections.” The exhibit opens Saturday, August 25th, with a street party in front of the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North, Lincoln, NE. The free event takes places from two to six with family activities, food vendors, and a special viewing of Harold Mauck’s 7-11 stock car. More information is available at history.nebraska.gov. Learn more about the exhibit by listening to the KFOR Lincoln Live Podcast.