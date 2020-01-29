      Weather Alert

NE In The Middle For Economic Impact of Immigrants

Jan 29, 2020 @ 4:35am
AP Images

(KFOR NEWS  January 29, 2020)  In light of recent developments in U.S. immigration policy, personal-finance website, WalletHub compared the economic impact of foreign-born populations on the 50 states and the District of Columbia. We determined which states benefit the most — and least — from immigration using 23 key indicators. Our data set ranges from median household income of foreign-born population to jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.  Click here for the complete economic impact of immigration by state.

Nebraska came in 30th overall.  For the share of the state’s foreign-born workforce, WalletHub ranked Nebraska 32nd.  For the share of the foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor’s Degree or higher, Nebraska comes in 34th.  For the amount of income generated by immigrant households, Nebraska ranks #27 and the the share of international students, Nebraska comes in 24th.

