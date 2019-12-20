NE National Guard Celebrates 165th Birthday
(KFOR NEWS December 20, 2019) On Friday, December 20th, Governor Pete Ricketts and Senator Deb Fischer will join Major General Daryl L. Bohac—Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard—and members of the Nebraska National Guard to celebrate the Guard’s 165thbirthday.
December has been a busy month for the Guard. At the beginning of the month, the newly created 179th Cyber Protection Team mobilized for its first deployment. The unit will spend the next year at Fort Meade, Maryland, working for U.S. Cyber Command to identify and prevent cybersecurity threats. Earlier this week, Nebraska National Guard air crewmen and coordinators were honored at the Capitol for heroism shown during the 2019 flooding in Nebraska. In addition, Maj. Gen. Bohac recently returned to Nebraska from Rwanda where he officially formalized a partnership between the Nebraska National Guard and the Rwandan Defense Force on December 12th.
