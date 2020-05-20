NE Nat’l Guard Consolidates COVID Response Teams
(KFOR NEWS May 20, 2020) A total of 608 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have supported COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska to date, and 423 are on duty currently for COVID-19 response missions.
NEW Mobile testing teams have reorganized and consolidated from six teams down to four. Four mobile teams and two smaller support teams (supporting CHI Test Nebraska sites) continue to support local health districts. As of May 18, the teams have collected 26,353 test samples in support of all 19 of Nebraska’s health department districts.
Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.
The Nebraska Air National Guard completed a flyover salute to Nebraska’s heroes today, flying over more than 30 communities and hospitals across the state.
The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response.
