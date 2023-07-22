NE Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen Announces Trade And Investment Mission To Israel And Jordan

(KFOR Lincoln July 22. 2023)Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen Thursday announced a Trade and Investment Mission trip to Israel and Jordan this fall. In a media release to KFOR News it was announced that the October visit will be Secretary Evnen’s sixth international trade mission since taking office in 2019. As part of the Secretary of State’s statutory responsibility to promote international exchanges of commerce and culture, Secretary Evnen has led prior trade missions with Nebraska businesses to Kenya, Bulgaria, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

As part of the trade mission, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is organizing business-to-business meetings in the two countries, as well as meetings with government officials. Additionally, participating groups will benefit from personalized market research and perspectives from local retailers and importers.