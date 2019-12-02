      Weather Alert

NE Organization Wants Trump To Keep Ethanol Promise

Dec 2, 2019 @ 5:23am
renewablefuelsne.com

(KFOR NEWS  December 2, 2019)  “A deal is a deal”, says Troy Bredenkamp, Executive Director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, reacting to the EPA’s lower-than agreed-up 2020 renewable fuel volumes.  In a statement to KFOR NEWS, Bredenkamp points out, at a September 12th meeting with President Trump and the EPA, the amount of ethanol refiners must blend into the nation’s fuel supply was set at 1.35 billion gallons over a 3 year period…but in late October, the level was changed to half that amount…while at the same time, refineries were given waivers to benefit the oil and gas industry.  Ethanol is a $5 billion industry in Nebraska.  Governor Ricketts and NE U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, have also written the EPA.

READ MORE:  MidAmerica Business Index drops to 3 year low

 