NE Records 4 More COVID-19 Deaths
(KFOR NEWS May 6, 2020) 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
2 deaths were Hall County residents. – https://www.facebook.com/pg/cdhd.ne.gov/posts/?ref=page_internal
1 death was an Adams County resident. A man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.
A 4th death was also reported. More details are forthcoming.
Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 82, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, is 6,438. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
