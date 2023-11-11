NE Republican US Senator Deb Fisher Issues Veterans Day Statement

(KFOR Lincoln November 11, 2023) Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement Friday ahead of Veterans Day saying quote On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who answered the call to serve our nation. They exemplify the best our country has to offer: courage, honor, integrity, and patriotism. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices to defend our freedom. I invite every Nebraskan to thank a veteran for all they have done to safeguard the American way of life.” End Quote

Lincoln’s Veterans Parade on Sunday

Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, November 12 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fifth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The following streets will be closed November 12 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

S. 18th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 20th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

Goodhue Boulevard from “H” to “G” streets

“H” Street from 14th to 16th streets

“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

Residents are advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and “K” streets, and in the City parking lot bounded by “K” Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th streets.

Parade entries include veteran organizations, the Veterans Memorial Garden, the Mounted Color Guard of Fort Riley Kansas, Husker legend and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, VA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, U-Haul, Sandhills Global, and many more. Several area high school marching bands will perform, including those from Pius X and Lincoln Public Schools.