      Weather Alert

NE Senators Give Initial OK To $9.7B Budget Package

Apr 9, 2021 @ 4:37am
State budget (washingtonstatewire.com)

(KFOR NEWS  April 9, 2021)   (AP) – Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a new, $9.7 billion state budget that includes more money for property tax credits and college scholarships while setting aside $115 million for a possible state prison to ease overcrowding.  The package would cover state expenses for the next two fiscal years, starting on July 1.

It came as some lawmakers warned about a possible economic downturn that hit state revenues, which are currently higher than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic.  The budget includes a $351 million boost to the state’s cash reserve, bringing it to a total of $763 million for emergencies and one-time expenses – a savings cushion equal to a little less than two months of state tax collections.

READ MORE:   Lincoln/Lancaster County Top 30,000 Cases Of COVID