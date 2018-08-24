NE State Fair Begins

The Nebraska State Fair has begun in Grand Island for an 11-day run that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.  More than 350,000 people are expected to attend the fair that continues through Sept. 3rd.  It’s the first fair led by Lori Cox, who was hired as director in January.  Because of soggy ground from recent heavy rain, officials have opted to move concerts planned for Friday and Saturday indoors.  It’s the 9th year the fair has been held in Grand Island after the annual event was moved from Lincoln.  Lori Cox was Dale Johnson’s guest on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.  Hear the conversation by linking to KFOR Podcasts.

