Nearly 1/3 of Owner-Occupied Homes in Nebraska Are Paid Off
gettyimages
(KFOR NEWS June 25, 2020) The recent economic shutdown resulted in record unemployment and left millions of Americans struggling financially. Even as all 50 states have started reopening, the economy has a long road ahead to full recovery. Housing costs are often the biggest line item for most people’s budgets, and the current economic downturn has made it difficult for many people to pay their mortgages. \
Americans who own their homes outright are less vulnerable during recessions compared to those households with large mortgages. According to Census Bureau data, over 38% of owner-occupied housing units are owned free and clear. For homeowners under age 65, the share of paid-off homes is 26.4%. In Nebraska, 29.6% of homeowners own their homes free and clear.
Mortgage delinquencies tend to rise significantly during recessions. According to quarterly data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the delinquency rate on mortgages peaked at over 8% during the Great Recession and declined to below 1 percent in 2019. Data for the first quarter of 2020, shows the start of what’s expected to be a significant increase in mortgage delinquencies this year.
