Nearly 100 cases of COVID Reported Tuesday in Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS August 11, 2021) 97 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 33,023. No new deaths of people with COVID were reported.
65 people are being treated with COVID in Lincoln hospitals…46 of them are from Lancaster County.
The COVID Risk Dial has been moved into the elevated YELLOW range.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
