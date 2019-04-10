Nearly 1,000 THC Vape Cartridges Found

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested an Iowa man and seized nearly 950 THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. Monday morning, April 8, a trooper pulled over a speeding Ford Escape near North Platte. The trooper became aware of drug activity, searched the vehicle and found 947 THC vape cartridges in vacuum sealed bags hidden inside a box in the cargo area. 22 year old, John Norris, of Johnston, Iowa, was arrested for possession of THC/Hash Oil with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. A female passenger was cited and released for possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

READ MORE: Election results