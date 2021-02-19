Nearly 3,200 Lancaster County Residents Vaccinated Today
Lincoln, NE (February 18, 2021) The large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena today resulted in nearly 3,200 Lancaster County residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of those vaccinated Thursday were residents age 73 and up and their spouses.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) with assistance from community partners will host another clinic on Friday for health care providers in Phase 1A who were vaccinated at the Arena in late January. This second-dose clinic is also at the Arena.
The health department continues to make progress vaccinating groups in Phase 1B. Other vaccination efforts this week include the following:
- As part of LLCHD’s ongoing partnership with hospital providers, Bryan Health and Lincoln Surgical Hospital will provide vaccine by appointment through some smaller vaccine clinics to people age 65 and older with serious medical conditions that increase risk for severe illness like serious lung disease. LLCHD is currently contacting and scheduling appointments for patients identified.
- Utility workers are next on the state’s priority list for essential workers, and some are receiving vaccine this week.
As more vaccine is available, others in Phase 1B will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is a helpful resource where people can find the latest vaccine information, the lists of priority groups in each phase, and the groups that are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the secure, online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The form is available in English and Spanish. While the vaccine is not yet available for the general public, as doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. LLCHD has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.
The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.org/coronavirus.
Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19